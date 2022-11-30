Man arrested for throwing 2-year-old baby across room, MPD says

A Cordova man was taken into custody after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old boy across a room during an assault inside an apartment, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Jyrin Anthony Neal, 25, is facing several charges, including child abuse, kidnapping, burglary, assault and robbery, according to his arrest warrant.

According to the court documents, it all started Nov. 18, when a woman identified as Amber Jamison, 19, was visiting an apartment on River Trace Drive in Memphis when she was told to leave “due to her behavior.”

Jamison threatened to call people to come “beat up” those in the apartment, the documents said. She was overhead telling someone on the phone that she had been jumped by three adults at the apartment.

Moments later, Jamison, Neal and another woman kicked in the apartment’s front door, court documents said.

Court documents stated that Neal was armed with a gun and an unidentified woman had a sledgehammer. Neal pistol-whipped two people and ordered them to stay on the floor, the documents said.

Neal asked the whereabouts of the apartment owner, who was found hiding in a closet with a 2-year-old boy, court documents said. He also grabbed the owner by the hair and struck her several times.

According to the documents, Neal grabbed the boy and threw him across the room.

The unidentified woman then started hitting the apartment owner as Jamison yelled and taunted her, saying “I thought you could fight,” court documents said.

The court documents also said that Neal threw the child across the room a second time.

Neal held the apartment owner and two other people at gunpoint while telling Jamison “to take whatever she wanted from the home,” the court documents said. The owner later found out that $650 in cash was missing from her purse and other places in the apartment.

The apartment owner and two other people suffered injuries to their face and head, court documents said.

Records shows that both Neal and Jamison were booked in jail earlier this week.

Neal is scheduled to appear in court date on Thursday, while Jamison’s next court date is Monday, records show.





