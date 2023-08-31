Man arrested after throwing hatchet at deputies in Grovetown

A Grovetown man this week was arrested after allegedly throwing a hatchet at two Columbia County deputies.

Deputies responded to a suicide threat just after 8 p.m. Tuesday and met with the man, who identified himself as a paranoid schizophrenic, according to the incident report.

The man began hitting things in the yard with a stick, according to the report. After refusing to drop the stick, he pulled a hatchet out of a barrel in the yard and began threatening deputies.

One of the deputies deployed his stun gun as the man threw the hatchet at them, according to the report. The hatchet hit one of the deputies in the foot.

EMS took the man to Augusta University for mental evaluation and treatment, deputies noted in the report. He was then taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Augusta conviction: North Augusta man sentenced to more than 15 years for jail stabbing

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Grovetown man throws hatchet at Columbia County deputies