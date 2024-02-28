Man arrested after throwing items out of vehicle in pursuit: Mobile PD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Monday night after he threw items from his vehicle while police were chasing him, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Bear, ‘the dog with a box on its head,’ has finally been caught

Officers with the Mobile Police Department arrested 44-year-old Marlon McGaster after he failed to pull over when officers attempted a traffic stop.

According to a press release from MPD, officers attempted a traffic stop on McGaster’s vehicle near Broad Street and Congress Street at around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

McGaster allegedly refused to stop and officers began to chase him.

During the pursuit, officers said they saw McGaster throwing items from the vehicle before stopping at the intersection of Cuba Street and Camp Street.

Vigor student wins cooking competition with this pineapple steak recipe

McGaster was arrested and taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Mobile County Jail on charges of first-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude and tampering with physical evidence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.