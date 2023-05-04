Man arrested throwing narcotics from car

May 4—HIGH POINT — A High Point Police Department officer arrested and charged a man who threw narcotics out of the window of his car onto Interstate 85 during a recent attempted traffic stop.

On the evening of April 25, the officer attempted to stop a vehicle on I-85. The driver didn't stop and a short pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the driver threw several bags of narcotics and loose pills out of the window. He then pulled over and the officer arrested him.

Officers searched the vehicle and found fentanyl, marijuana and MDMA, commonly called ecstasy. They found a total of 291 grams of fentanyl in the vehicle and on the interstate.

Brandon R. Golden, 38, of Atlanta, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding to elude arrest. Bond was set at $500,000 secured.

The arrest was part of a joint task force operation involving the High Point Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Archdale Police Department.