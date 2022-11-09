Man arrested after throwing rocks at cars, threatening worker at Fort Pitt Tunnel, police say

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he trespassed at the Fort Pitt Tunnel, threw rocks at vehicles and threatened a PennDOT worker with a knife.

Court documents say 44-year-old Bilgehan Muhlis Dogrusoz was running into traffic, throwing rocks and was armed with a brick at the Fort Pitt Tunnel on Tuesday.

A PennDOT employee said they saw Dogrusoz standing between the upper and lower decks of the Fort Pitt Bridge, told him he was trespassing and asked him to leave. Dogrusoz then allegedly picked up rocks and began throwing them at the vehicle the worker was in before running into the tunnel.

A second PennDOT employee who was stationed at the tunnel entrance westbound activated a traffic signal to stop the flow of vehicles after Dogrusoz ran into the tunnel, court documents say. Police say the worker told them Dogrusoz charged him with a brick in his hand when they went into the tunnel to confront him. Dugrusoz then allegedly pulled a long knife from a sheath, displayed it, and began approaching the employee. The worker then fled and contacted the police.

State troopers arrived and located a man matching Dogrusoz’s description on West Carson Street, near the Fort Pitt Bridge. Dogrusoz told police he was “just trying to get out of there,” and said that he had been drinking. Dogrusoz denied having a knife on him and none was found on his person when police arrested him.

Police say signs are prominently placed at the highway entrance to prohibit trespassing and pedestrians.

No one was injured.

Dogrusoz was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

