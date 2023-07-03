Man arrested after throwing rocks and damaging cars on I-5

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly threw rocks onto cars on Interstate 5 in South Seattle.

At about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, troopers received a 911 report of a person throwing rocks at cars onto northbound I-5 near the West Seattle Freeway.

When troopers arrived, they spoke to a witness that said he saw the man throwing rocks and when he yelled at the man to stop, the man started throwing rocks at him.

The witness was not injured.

Trooped found the man, who was arrested without incident.

The man was later identified as Jerald A. Grochowski, 45. He was booked into the King County Jail on charges of malicious mischief and assault.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Grochowski is not believed to be tied to other rock-throwing incidents that occurred last week.

If you have any additional information about this incident or other rock-throwing incidents, email Trooper Johnson at rick.johnson@wsp.wa.gov.



