Man arrested in Tipton Co child molest case

Dec. 30—A 27-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say a 12-year-old gave birth earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Tipton County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to IU Health Tipton hospital Dec. 13 in reference to a child molest complaint.

The hospital was treating a 12-year-old for severe back pain, and an examination revealed the child was pregnant and going into labor, the release said. Family members and a family friend were present at the hospital with the child.

According to the release, the family friend — Steven I. Castillo, 27 — was identified as the suspect, and he left the hospital before law enforcement arrived. The child was later transferred to Riley Children's Hospital, where a healthy baby boy was delivered Dec. 14, the release said.

The Tipton County Sheriff's Department and Tipton County Department of Child Services conducted an investigation, and it was later revealed that Castillo may have been living with relatives in the Indianapolis area.

The Tipton County prosecutor Wednesday filed two child molest charges against Castillo, a Level 1 felony and a Level 4 felony. An arrest warrant for Castillo was also issued Wednesday with no bond.

Late Wednesday night, Indiana State Police troopers located Castillo in the 700 block of 25th Street in Indianapolis. He was incarcerated at the Marion County Jail awaiting transfer to Tipton County, the release said.