Man arrested in Tipton Co molest case

Nov. 29—TIPTON — A Hamilton County man was arrested last week after police say he molested a 15-year-old girl for three years.

According to a Tipton County Sheriff's Department media release, Luis A. Guerrero Santos, 29, Arcadia, is now facing a Level 3 felony charge of child molest for his alleged role in the investigation, and he is being held at the Tipton County Jail as he awaits his initial hearing.

Police reported in the release that on Thursday, the Tipton County Communications Center received a call in reference to a sexual assault that had taken place in Sharpsville between Santos and the juvenile, though authorities did not indicate how often the alleged incidents had taken place, when they began or any other details of the case.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Tipton County Sheriff's Department at 765-675-7004.

Kim Dunlap can be reached at 765-860-3256 or at kim.dunlap@kokomotribune.com.