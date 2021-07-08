Man arrested after tires slashed on 60-plus vehicles in downtown Lima

Jul. 8—LIMA — Officers arrested a man accused of slashing the tires of more than 60 vehicles, including several city vehicles, in downtown Lima early Wednesday.

The Lima Police Department said it received the complaints Wednesday morning about "the most prolific vandal we've seen in a while," according to an LPD officer.

After investigating the incident, police arrested Travis Trautzsch, 30, who is being held in the Allen County Jail, including charges of vandalism of a government entity. City vehicles near the water department were damaged.

The department was originally aware of 50 incidents but learned of at least 10 more after sharing information about the arrest on its Facebook page. Other people who had tires slashed Wednesday morning should call the front desk of the LPD at 419-227-4444.

Trautzsch previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and drug charges in 2016 in Lima.