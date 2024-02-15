Man arrested after toddler abduction activates AMBER Alert in Long Beach

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, activating an AMBER Alert in Long Beach Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Timothy Wood, 29, according to the Long Beach Department.

On Feb. 13, police received reports of a child abduction near Linden Avenue and 1st Street at around 5:46 p.m.

A 4-year-old boy was in the backseat of his family’s car when his father stepped outside to drop off a DoorDash delivery. He left the engine running at the time, according to Long Beach police.

That’s when the suspect hopped into the driver’s seat and drove away while the boy was still inside the 2021 gray-colored Honda Accord sedan, police said.

An AMBER Alert was activated as officers from multiple agencies began to search for the boy and the stolen vehicle.

About two hours later, two good Samaritans spotted the stolen car abandoned on the 100 block of South Pine Avenue near The Pike Outlets shopping mall in Long Beach.

As officers swarmed in on the vehicle, the young boy was seen being safely removed from the car and being checked for any injuries. His father was also at the scene and was reunited with the boy.

“We would like to thank them for this act of heroism in finding this young boy, said Long Beach police.

The suspect had fled the scene and detectives began searching through security video near the area. They were able to locate him near Pine Avenue and Shoreline Drive where he was taken into custody. Police believe he is a homeless individual.

He was arrested on charges of kidnapping, child endangerment, and stolen vehicle. He is being held on $100,000.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Long Beach police at 562-435-6711.

