Man arrested after toddler dies in Indianapolis shooting

A man has been arrested in Friday evening's shooting death of a toddler.

Jahbar Scott, 25, has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley reported Saturday evening.

The name and age of the child have not yet been released, and Foley couldn't confirm whether Scott was related to the boy.

Indianapolis police said shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday that a young child had received at least one gunshot wound in what may have been an accidental, self-inflicted shooting. It occurred in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue on the near eastside.

The toddler was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition but later pronounced dead.

No further details have been released.

The boy was the second to die of gunshot wounds in Indianapolis in less than a month. Billy Ray Mack II, 6, died in an accidental, self-inflicted shooting on the city's northeast side April 18.

Major Mike Leepper urged gun owners to ensure their weapons are securely stored, saying the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department can provide gun locks and information on gun safety.

