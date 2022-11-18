Man arrested after traffic stop leads to possession charge

Nov. 17—A 20-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was found sleeping in his vehicle, which was facing west in the eastbound lanes of West 42nd Street.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, a deputy was on patrol when he came across a GMC Acadia stopped and facing the wrong way in the 11000 block of 42nd Street around 1:40 a.m. When he approached the vehicle, he found Lewis Armando Martinez sleeping on the driver's seat.

When the deputy knocked on the window several times, Martinez woke up, looked at him, released his foot from the brake and slowly drove away, according to the report.

The deputy jumped back in his patrol unit, activated his lights and sirens in order to stop Martinez, who was still driving west in the eastbound lanes, the report stated.

Martinez stopped in the 4200 block of FM 866.

According to the report, Martinez was incoherent and had "glossy" eyes and the deputy found a vape pen containing 0.8 grams of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, on the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.