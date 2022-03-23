Man arrested for trafficking drugs near school

Mar. 23—NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Department, acting on tips from concerned citizens, and in conjunction with information obtained by the detective bureau, executed a search warrant at 78 State St. Apt. C.

This apartment is located across the street from the Norwalk Catholic School Early Childhood Center.

During the search, the police department seized about two kilos of marijuana, 200 suspected ecstasy pills, $700 and numerous other narcotics paraphernalia items.

The resident of the apartment, Darrell Keegan, 31, of Norwalk, was arrested and taken to the Huron County Jail on one count of trafficking in marijuana in the vicinity of a school. This is part of an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending.

The Norwalk Police Department and its officers everybody who provided information and it encourages any resident with information to report it. All information will be kept confidential.