Man arrested for trafficking after falling asleep on toilet

Oct. 27—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County man was charged Saturday night after a sniff of what he believed to be cocaine left him snoozing on the commode, according to court records.

Gary B. Neff Jr., 43, of Westwood, was charged with first-offense trafficking in a fentanyl derivative following a call to the 2000 block of Hoods Creek Pike just before midnight Saturday.

According to his charging papers, a woman found Neff passed out on the throne with bags around his feet containing a white substance. She called the law — records show Neff was none too pleased about it.

Neff told Boyd County Sheriff's deputies he had taken a rip of cocaine and fell asleep, records show. Cocaine is a stimulant, not a depressant.

Deputies also noted Neff had constricted pupils, a marker of opiates.

Deputies found the drugs — whatever it was — weighed more than 4 grams, which is a bit on the large size for personal use, records show. Neff copped to selling some to pay for his own habit, records show.

Neff is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

