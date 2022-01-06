Man arrested for trafficking meth

Jan. 6—A man who has been charged in Pontotoc County District Court with several felonies in the past was charged Tuesday with two more.

Joshua John Nyberg, 42, was charged with "trafficking in illegal drugs," and "acquire proceeds from drug activity."

Nyberg was arrested Monday by Ada Police Officer Jussely Canada and officer in training Kyle Power.

Canada said she and Power were at the intersection of West 12th Street and Maywood Avenue at 9:14 p.m. when they noticed a pickup which was swerving from one side of the road to the other.

They followed the pickup — which Canada said began traveling at a high rate of speed — down several streets and activated the patrol car's emergency lights after Nyberg reportedly ran a stop sign.

A traffic stop was made at that time.

"After approaching the vehicle, ... (Nyberg)asked why he was being pulled over," Canada said in a report. "I informed Mr. Nyberg it was because of him swerving going down West 12th Street. I asked Mr. Nyberg for his license and insurance, he stated he did not have it on him. Mr. Nyberg then gave me his name and date of birth, after running Mr. Nyberg through dispatch they informed me that he had a confirmed warrant through Pontotoc County for assault with a dangerous weapon."

Canada then arrested Nyberg without incident.

"I opened the back door to the vehicle, and observed there was two AK-47 magazines with 30 rounds of 7.62x39 rounds in each of them," Canada said. "I asked Mr. Nyberg if he was a convicted felon, and he stated that he was.

(Pontotoc County Sheriff's) Deputy (Eric) Niblett then located a small baggie with a crystal substance inside of it, on the drivers' side floorboard, and Ziplock baggies in the glove box of the vehicle. I located a digital scale with a crystal-like substance in the middle console on the floor. Deputy Niblett located a large sum of money in the vehicle, and Mr. Nyberg had a large sum of money on his person as well."

Story continues

Canada said after taking Nyberg to the Justice Center, she and Power returned to search the route taken by Nyberg to see if anything was thrown from the vehicle.

"I located a Ziplock baggie, with a crystal-like substance in the 100 block Maywood Ave., that was consistent with the crystal-like substance that was found in the vehicle that Mr. Nyberg was arrested out of," Canada said. "After arriving back to the Ada Police Department, I weighed the crystal-like substance and it weighed approximately 31 grams.

"The crystal-like substance will be sent to OSBI for testing. I seized $11,093 in cash from Mr. Nyberg, two phones, Ziplock baggies, a digital scale that had crystal-like substance on it, and two AK-47 magazines with 30 rounds of 7.62x39 bullets in them due to Mr. Nyberg being a convicted felon."