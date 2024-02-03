Man arrested in Travis County, accused of threatening to kill Elon Musk, President Biden

Travis County sheriff's deputies arrested a Tesla employee who they said drove to Austin from Minnesota after threatening to kill Elon Musk and President Joe Biden on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tesla security warned the Travis County sheriff's office about the tweet made by Justin McCauley, which read, "@JoeBiden @X @Tesla @Elonmusk, l am planning to Kill all of you," according to McCauley's probable cause arrest affidavit.

McCauley's wife told law enforcement officials in Minnesota that her husband had left for Texas and said he was "never coming back," the affidavit states. She also said that McCauley left his cellphone so that he "could not be tracked."

On Monday, McCauley told law enforcement in Oklahoma that he wanted to speak with the president, and when asked why, according to the affidavit, he responded, "Wouldn't you want to talk to the president if you knew you were going to die tomorrow?"

It's unclear where in Oklahoma McCauley encountered law enforcement officials and why they were speaking to him.

Two days later, deputies with the Travis County sheriff's office stopped McCauley in the 16300 block of North Interstate 35. He told them that he planned to go to the Tesla Gigafactory "to try and contact ElonMusk," the affidavit states.

Deputies arrested McCauley and charged him with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. McCauley is currently in the Travis County Jail with his bail set at $20,000, records show.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man arrested in Travis County, accused of threatening to kill Elon Musk