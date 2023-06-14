Man arrested after 'tree massacre' sees 131 protected oaks felled

Tree Massacre - Cator Park Bromley 0-1 screenshot.jpg Tree Massacre - Cator Park Bromley CPRE London Grabbed from youtube video - CPRE London

A man has been arrested and felling equipment seized after more than 130 protected trees were cut down at a popular London beauty spot.

Police were called to the field next to Cator Park in Beckenham, southeast London, when local residents saw dozens of mainly self-seeded oaks being chopped down by workmen with chainsaws.

Angry conservationists branded the destruction as a “tree massacre” and an “eco-atrocity” and have tied black ribbons to railings around the field.

The trees were felled last Saturday morning despite them being covered by a Tree Protection Order (TPO) which came into force three days earlier [on Wednesday June 7].

Residents heard the sound of chainsaws coming from the woodland next to Cator Park, an area popular with dog walkers and bird watchers.

Cator Park Bromley 0-15 screenshot.jpg Tree Massacre - CPRE London

Police were called and they warned the workmen to stop, but the felling resumed when officers left the scene.

It was only after police returned to the scene that the destruction was halted.

A man in his thirties was arrested, and cutting equipment seized.

The land – which is also a haven for wildlife including woodpeckers, owls, kingfishers, egrets, slow worms and stag beetles – is privately owned and was purchased by its current owners, registered to a firm based in Singapore, for £10,000 in 2013.

But it is also designated as Metropolitan Open Land by Bromley Council, giving it the same status as “green belt” land, and many of the 131 trees felled were around 20 to 25 years’ old.

Protection order in place

Conservationists said a Tree Protection Order (TPO) had been granted on the site after a number of trees were felled weeks earlier.

Michael Shilling, who lives near the scene, said: “It is awful – someone used the word ‘massacre’ and that is what best describes it.

“Bulldozers were stopped from entering the site by the police after local residents raised the alarm.

“There was a rumour that someone wanted to turn it into some kind of sports field, but the area is very popular with local people walking their dogs, and is also popular with birdwatchers too.”

‘It is environmental destruction’

A spokesperson for the local authority, Bromley Council, said: “We are aware of this very sad incident, which can only be described as environmental destruction, where protected trees have been destroyed.

“This was a thriving young woodland that was valued by many locally and we are now investigating what has happened here.

“This is a serious matter, with anyone who is found guilty of committing an offence which contravenes Section 210 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 being fined up to £20,000 at a Magistrates Court or an unlimited fine at Crown Court.”

The spokesperson added: “We are grateful to local residents who have already come forward to help with that investigation, which is at its early stages.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called on the morning of Saturday June 10 to Cator Park, Beckenham, over a dispute relating to the felling of trees that were alleged to be under a protective order.

“Officers responded and spoke to a man, aged in his 30s, advising work to cease.

“Officers returned after they were informed that the felling had continued.

“One man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken into custody. He was later released on bail.

“A number of items of tree felling equipment were seized.”

