Man arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner’s home after reportedly trying to swim naked in pool

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A man was arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner’s Los Angeles home over the weekend, reportedly after he attempted to swim nude in her pool.

Shaquan King, 27, was arrested Sunday at 2 a.m. and booked on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, Los Angeles Police confirmed to the Daily News.

Police were not immediately able to confirm details of the incident that led to his arrest, but TMZ reports a suspect shouted Jenner’s name on the property and knocked on windows before removing his clothes and trying to swim in the pool.

Jenner, 25, was reportedly home during the incident but remained safe as her security team stopped the alleged trespasser.

The suspect was later released from jail as part of the facility’s COVID-19 guidelines, according to TMZ.

News of the alleged trespassing incident surfaced a day after Jenner received a temporary restraining order against a man named Malik Bowker, TMZ reported. She got that documentation Monday after police reportedly informed her the man, 24, had allegedly expressed plans to shoot her.

Jenner, whose famous family members include mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, is a model and reality star known for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kendall Jenner Hires “More Armed Guards” Amid Death Threats And Naked Intruder

    This sounds so scary. 😔

  • Kylie Jenner Steps Out in L.A. in a Fuzzy White Minidress and Sweeping Overcoat

    It was the second LaQuan Smith–designed number the beauty mogul wore last week.

  • 2 college students die when boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    The second student was found dead Monday.

  • Why Twitter Thinks Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Secretly Got Married

    "#ZaynIsMarried" trended on the platform last night after one of his collaborators made a bold claim, then backtracked.

  • Addison Rae Is Sporty in a Layered Shirt, Spandex Shorts and White Adidas Sneakers

    The TikTok star gives a lesson in casual spring layering.

  • Murder Suspect Recaptured After Being Mistakenly Released From LA Jail

    A murder suspect mistakenly set free from jail in Los Angeles was recaptured in Cypress on Monday, March 29, after a manhunt that lasted just under three weeks, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.The sheriff’s office said it worked with the Long Beach Police Department and United States Marshall to search for the man, named as Steven Manzo, who was released from custody on March 9.Manzo was arrested after investigators carried out a “high-risk traffic stop” after spotting Manzo in a grey Nissan Sentra with several others, police said.Authorities released video of the moment he was recaptured.Manzo is now in the custody of Long Beach police, and is being held on more than $4 million bail, police said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that it had not “erroneously released” Manzo, but had received a court order for his release.Local media said the court was “reviewing the situation” to ensure it did not happen again. Credit: LA County Sheriff via Storyful

  • Big man Evan Mobley likely will be huge factor for USC in its bid to upset Gonzaga

    USC will need all the firepower it can get, starting with Evan Mobley, if it's going to have a chance against undefeated Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

  • Who Thinks of Incarcerated People In a Pandemic? These Women.

    Public defenders, pop star Fiona Apple, and activists have come together to advocate for some of the most marginalized Americans.

  • Matthew Stafford feels “reenergized” after move to Los Angeles

    In the 12 years after the Lions made Matthew Stafford the No. 1 overall selection, the quarterback called Detroit home. Now, he has a new home, a new team, a new outlook. Stafford told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that change has “reenergized” him. “I definitely feel that way. It’s a new experience for my [more]

  • U.S. struggling to engage with Iran over nuclear deal

    The Biden administration's efforts to re-engage with Iran over its nuclear program are coming up against three major obstacles: a lack of direct channels of communication, divisions within the leadership in Tehran, and looming Iranian presidential elections, U.S. officials involved in the talks tell me.Why it matters: Putting Iran’s nuclear program “back in the box” is one of the Biden administration’s top foreign policy priorities, but the sides have yet to hold direct talks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.President Biden says he's willing to lift sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran returns to full compliance, by rolling back the nuclear acceleration it has undertaken since Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. Behind the scenes: The Iranians have rejected several U.S. proposals to meet formally or even informally.The U.S. officials tell me all of their communications with Tehran are coming indirectly, through the E3 (France, the U.K. and Germany), Russia, China or the EU.This takes more time and has led to several misunderstandings, the U.S. officials say.In recent weeks, the U.S. has sent messages to Iran that it is ready to either start with mutual first steps and follow a gradual process from there, or for both sides to immediately return to full compliance with the deal, the U.S. officials tell me.Through the indirect channels, the U.S. has been trying to gauge what it will take to get the talks going. At one point, the U.S. believed the Iranians were ready to accept a step-by-step approach. Then the Iranians made clear that they were not.The U.S. had proposed that the process begin with the U.S. unfreezing Iranian funds held in South Korea, and Iran taking steps to end some of its violations of the deal, according to U.S. and Israeli sources briefed on the matter. The Iranians rejected that proposal.Between the lines: The Biden administration is struggling to understand how exactly the Iranians want to proceed, and thinks the lack of clarity is due in part to divisions within the Iranian leadership, U.S. officials say.One key debate seems to be over whether to engage with the U.S. before or after the elections in June.What to watch: Politico reported on Monday that the U.S. is developing a new proposal for Iran in an attempt to get the talks started.But an Iranian official told state TV that Iran won't scale back its nuclear activities before the U.S. removes all sanctions imposed by the Trump administration."The Biden administration is losing time. If it fails to lift the sanctions soon, Iran will take the next steps, which will be further reduction of its JCPOA commitments," the Iranian official added. Where things stand: The U.S. is discussing new ideas internally and with the other parties to the nuclear deal, but no consensus has been reached, one U.S. official told me.“The process will take more time because the discussions between the U.S. and Iran are indirect," the official said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man Arrested After Using Rope to Climb Down Roof So He Could Steal Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards

    A 28-year-old Tokyo man was arrested after it was suspected that he used a rope to climb down a sixth-story roof before stealing Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

  • Willie Snead IV: The Raiders offensive system attracted me

    Las Vegas lost Nelson Agholor to the Patriots in free agency, but has brought in John Brown and Willie Snead to help fill the void. Snead spent his last three seasons with the Ravens after a few productive seasons in New Orleans. But Snead’s production has dropped significantly, particularly in the last two years. The [more]

  • NBA's Africa League to debut May 16

    The NBA's Basketball Africa League will make its long-awaited debut with a 12-team tournament beginning May 16 in Kigali, Rwanda.Why it matters: The NBA's attempt at operating a league outside of North America is part of a long-term plan to make the league synonymous with competitive basketball around the world.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe teams:AlgeriaAngolaCameroonEgyptMadagascarMaliMoroccoMozambiqueNigeriaRwandaSenegalTunisiaThe big picture: The BAL will strengthen the NBA's talent pipeline in Africa, which has already produced over 80 current and former players, including 2021 MVP candidate Joel Embiid (Cameroon).It will also help foster a more robust basketball landscape in Africa itself, with players not just dreaming of going abroad, but also of making a name for themselves in Africa.The NBA has hosted Basketball Without Borders camps throughout Africa since 2003, opened an official league office in South Africa in 2010 and built a training academy in Senegal in 2017.The bottom line: The NBA has spent the last 25 years importing a surge of international talent — now it hopes to benefit by exporting the brand those global stars have helped build.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions - state TV

    Iran will not stop its 20% uranium enrichment before the United States lifts all sanctions, Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed official as saying on Tuesday, after a U.S. media report said Washington would offer a new proposal to jump-start talks. The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The agreement removed economic sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.

  • Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a 'cold' stare

    As onlookers pleaded with Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin to take his knee off George Floyd's neck, Chauvin just gave them a “cold" and "heartless” stare, the teenager who shot the harrowing video of the arrest testified Tuesday at Chauvin's murder trial. In tearful testimony, Darnella Frazier, 18, said that Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd and that fellow Officer Tou Thao held the crowd back, even when one of the onlookers identified herself as a firefighter and begged repeatedly to check Floyd’s pulse.

  • Doctors Rage at Signs of New, ‘Preventable’ COVID Surge

    GettyA year after hospitals found themselves at the breaking point, and with a new administration in the White House and vaccines flying off shelves across the country, America’s doctors are looking down the barrel of a fresh coronavirus disaster.Reckless travel. Increasing hospitalizations. Surging case counts. And, doctors and other frontline medical workers say, their own pleas for the public—and elected officials—to remain vigilant falling on deaf ears.“It's been a year of preventable death. At every single step of the way, the U.S. has just refused to do the right thing,” said Andrew Goldstein, an internal medicine doctor at Bellevue Hospital in New York City. “I think we’re all sort of like, ‘Ugh why is this happening again, and why did so many places rush to reopen?’”“People really want to be in celebration mode,” he added, “but it’s denial.”Vacations, Bar Sex, and Ragers: Biden Plea to Wait for Fourth of July Falls on Deaf EarsThough nearly 15 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, cases continue to surge in places like New York, New Jersey, and Michigan—early hot zones of the coronavirus pandemic. Case counts were up more than 10 percent nationally last week over the week before, according to the CDC director, and the seven-day average of hospital admissions was rising in 25 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.Hospitalization rates in Michigan alone were up more than 50 percent in one week alone.Meanwhile, other states have moved aggressively to loosen their public health restrictions in recent weeks, lifting caps on indoor gatherings, and ditching mask mandates entirely. And college students have surged to places like Florida for spring break, which public health experts said could lead to nationwide spikes like those seen after Thanksgiving and Christmas.For some doctors, the news cycle had taken on a kind of exhausting déjà vu. Peter Chai, an emergency medicine doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said he was still urging people to take the same precautions he had last year.“We understand people are fatigued, but the experience of the last year has taught us that every time we get together and are unmasked and unvaccinated, the disease is going to spread,” he said. “I think at some point we just need to recognize that and just hold on for a little longer.”A visibly emotional CDC Director Rochelle Walensky issued a similar message at a press conference Monday, asking Americans to “please hold on a little while longer,” while adding that she had a “feeling of impending doom” over the rising case counts. President Joe Biden also called on the public to stay strong, and asked governors to reimplement their mask mandates and hold off on reopening plans.“We’re giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains,” he said from the White House Monday. “And as much as we’re doing America, it’s time to do even more.”Biden also promised to rapidly expand the number of vaccination sites in the coming weeks, and said nine out of 10 American adults should be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April.But Goldstein cautioned that it was too soon to declare victory, noting that while the majority of the elderly population had been inoculated against the virus, the younger populations more at risk of spreading it had not. The data appear to bear this out, with multiple states reporting surges in hospitalizations for younger patients in recent weeks.Goldstein also said he felt the Biden administration could have been tougher on the states, and done more to prevent a potential fourth wave.“It feels like the political will just isn’t really there to take a strong stance,” he said. “It’s a disappointment that they’re not using the full scope of federal power to really bring this under control.”Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?Biden did issue a nationwide mask mandate shortly after taking office, but, in a nod to what some experts said were limited powers, it applied only to public transportation and federal agencies. The worst surge in COVID cases to date came in January, as Biden prepared to take over from President Donald Trump, and the country only recently emerged from the depths of it. Biden has also squabbled with COVID-skeptical governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida, who never instituted a mask mandate and in fact has barred localities from enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Miguel Escalon, a rehabilitation doctor at Mount Sinai in New York, said he worried that hospitals wouldn’t have the staff to weather another major surge. Although hospital staff are better informed, better equipped, and largely vaccinated at this point, they have also been resigning in droves due to burnout and exhaustion.He said colleagues complained most about the uncertainty of their situation; never knowing whether they would be plunged back into the chaos and trauma of last spring, or confronted with a new, deadly variant they couldn’t fight.“My first worry really is about people on the frontline—not just the physicians, but also the nursing staff, and the nursing assistants, and everyone who’s just worked to the ground,” Escalon said.“The emotional gas tank is on empty,” he added. “We’re running on fumes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How the NFL’s 17-game season will work and why it could create best games of the year

    SportsPulse: The NFL owners officially approved a 17-game, 18-week regular season. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how a 17 game season will work and why it could create some of the best games of the year.

  • The $1 billion quintet: Breaking down MLB's epic free agent shortstop class

    Baseball stars have never aligned in this fashion before, and they likely won't again. Five shortstops, all first-round picks, could be free agents.

  • 4 Smart Ways to Save Money on Your Vet Bills

    These tips come right from veterinarians.

  • Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not OK' While Binging 'Bridgerton'

    Kim Kardashian has been watching ‘Bridgerton,’ and her reactions are priceless! On Sunday, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star shared her emotional journey with the series to her Instagram Stories. She wrote ‘I’m not ok!’ and ‘What is happening?!?! I’m not crying!’ When characters Simon and Daphne kissed, we could hear Kim, along with pals Stephanie Shepherd and Tracy Romulus, squeal off-screen with delight.