Man arrested for trespassing on SpaceX property; he said security let him walk around

Mar. 3—Not having permission to be on SpaceX property near Boca Chica Beach landed a 30-year-old man in jail Wednesday.

Matthew Warren Grimm is charged with one count of criminal trespass, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Sheriff's deputies went out to SpaceX on Wednesday in reference to a person walking around on private property.

The deputies spoke to SpaceX security personnel who said they found Grim walking around the area that was surrounded by heavy machinery and heavy construction, the news release said.

"In addition, the male walked through 3 clearly posted "Private property/Trespassing Prohibited" signs," the release said.

Grim told sheriff's deputies that SpaceX security guard gave him permission to be on the property, however the security guard disputed that claim.

According to the news release, after further investigation, it was determined that Grimm did not respect the posted signs and walked into private property without prior authorization and he was arrested.

Cameron County jail records indicate Grimm is no longer incarcerated.

In June of last year, a Pennsylvania woman was also arrested for trespassing on SpaceX property. The woman claimed she was a SpaceX employee and was looking for Elon Musk

Featured Local Savings

Featured Local Savings