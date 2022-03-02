Man arrested in Triangle bank robbing spree to be charged with stealing from 5 banks

A man who fled North Carolina after a bank robbery spree is now accused of robbing five banks in Wake County.

Dominic Glenn, 21, was charged with three counts of common law robbery and misdemeanor possession of a stolen registration plate in connection with at least three Wells Fargo bank robberies in Raleigh.

Glenn will also be charged in the robbery of a First Horizon bank at 9632 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta said in an email.

Cary Police Lt. John Reeves said he also will be charged in the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Cary at 305 Colonades Way.

Raleigh police previously said these two robberies were connected. Both occurred Feb. 22. Officials didn’t state the specific charges.

Glenn was arrested by New Jersey State Police through a fugitive warrant request, the Raleigh Police Department said Friday.`

Authorities say Glenn is suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo bank on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at 3400 Spring Forest Road.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, he is suspected to have robbed four banks in less than two hours:

▪ First Horizon Bank at 9632 Chapel Hill Road at 11:48 a.m.

▪ Wells Fargo on 2001 Clark Avenue at the Village District at 12:25 a.m.

▪ Wells Fargo on 2016 Fairview Road at 12:43 p.m.

▪ Wells Fargo at 305 Colonades Way at 1:10 p.m.

How manhunt began

A manhunt on Tuesday, Feb. 22, began when N.C. State University campus police said the Raleigh Police Department told them two suspects had fled on foot toward Centennial Campus after a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Mission Valley shopping center.

The suspects fled police and crashed a Ford Mustang near Centennial Parkway before escaping on foot.

The vehicle was left behind damaged and charred from catching fire, according to CBS17.

Authorities are searching for at least one other suspect in connection to the robberies as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have information that might help investigators is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.