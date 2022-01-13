Man arrested in triple homicide to be extradited from Norfolk to Elizabeth City

A triple-homicide suspect arrested in Norfolk will be extradited to Elizabeth City to face charges related to a Dec. 2 shooting that took the life of a mother and her 3-year-old girl.

Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, signed a waiver of extradition proceedings in lieu of a hearing Thursday in Norfolk General District Court, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

The waiver means Etheridge can be transferred to police custody in North Carolina to face charges there. Etheridge is charged with three counts of homicide and could face additional charges. He is scheduled to be moved before a Feb. 9 court date in Elizabeth City.

Norfolk police announced the arrest of Etheridge on Dec. 15, who was wanted for the murder of Takeyia De’Shay Berry, 39; Berry’s daughter, Allura Pledger, 3; and Jaquan White, 18. Three other men — ages 40, 29 and 20 — were also injured.

Etheridge has since been held at the city jail without bond.