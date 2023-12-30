Man arrested for trying to break into ATM with shovel, MBTA Transit Police say

A Dorchester man has been arrested for trying to break into an ATM with a shovel, MBTA Transit Police said Saturday.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday at the Ashmont station, Transit Police said.

The suspect, who fled the scene in a vehicle, was later spotted on Dorchester Avenue and arrested, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, also had previous warrants and was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

