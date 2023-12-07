Man arrested after trying to bring loaded gun onto flight at Pittsburgh International Airport

A Pittsburgh man was arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport after he tried to bring a loaded gun onto his flight Wednesday.

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets.

So far, 41 guns have been caught at the airport’s checkpoints this year, which is six more than the previous record set in 2019.

“In addition to being arrested, this individual also faces a Federal civil citation that will cost him thousands of dollars,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, Karen Keys-Turner. “Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint because they know the proper way to pack a firearm for a flight. There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a gun to a checkpoint.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Panera Bread sued for second time over Charged Lemonade drink Steelers could lose 5 starters for Patriots game Search warrant served at home of Washington County controller, police investigating animal abuse tip VIDEO: Clemente Bridge set to reopen on New Year’s Eve DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts