Man arrested after trying to take cop's gun

Oct. 12—VALDOSTA — A 37-year-old city resident is in jail after police say he attempted to take a patrol officer's service weapon.

The suspect is charged with felony removal or attempted removal of a weapon from public official and simple assault, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man using a cane waved at a VPD patrol officer driving along the 2900 block of North Ashley Street. The officer pulled up beside the man, believing he needed assistance, police said.

The officer rolled down the passenger-side window to speak with the man. The man said he wanted the officer's gun "then he lunged through the passenger's side of the vehicle and grabbed the officer's firearm while it was in the holster," police said.

"The officer struggled with (the suspect), while driving forward in his vehicle. This caused (the suspect) to fall away from the patrol vehicle."

The officer got out of his patrol car to check on the man, who was already walking toward the officer, saying, "I want your gun."

With his Taser pointed at the suspect, the officer ordered him to the ground. The suspect obeyed. When the officer attempted to detain him, the suspect grabbed at the officer's holstered firearm.

Several officers arrived at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Police report the suspect claimed he "was trying to take the officer's gun to shoot the officer."

"This is a great example of why we say there is no such thing as a routine call for an officer. This officer was simply checking on a subject's well-being, when it quickly changed. We are very fortunate that our officer was not injured," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.