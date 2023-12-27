Man arrested trying to dig his way into Leon County jail, Sheriff's Office says

Most people do anything they can to avoid a jail cell, but one man was determined to break in to the capital county's jail, landing him – unsurprisingly – behind bars.

Christian Liljestrand, 27, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing in a structure or conveyance, which became his ticket inside Leon County's jail. A review of local court records showed no previous arrests.

A corrections officer was doing a perimeter check that morning when he found Liljestrand trying to dig a hole under the fence near the back side of the jail, according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office news release.

He said he was "allegedly searching for an object he was told was hidden within the facility," according to the release.

A probable cause affidavit, which would have more details of Liljestrand's arrest, wasn't available later Wednesday afternoon.

"I commend the quick thinking and vigilant observation of our dedicated employee, ensuring the safety of our facility and staff," Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said in a statement.

Liljestrand was released on $250 bond shortly before 5 p.m., court dockets show.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO: Local man tries to dig into Leon County jail, gets arrested