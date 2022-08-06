Man arrested after trying to drag race undercover cop, MPD says

A Memphis man took a ride to jail after trying to drag race an undercover officer, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said 18-year-old Ladricus Pittman was driving a blue Dodge Challenger when he tried to race an undercover detective while traveling northbound on South Perking Road on Thursday, August 4.

Officers later noticed the Challenger and stopped Pittman at Overton High School, according to a police affidavit.

When police searched the Challenger, they reported finding a backpack containing a Glock 23, 40 caliber, and marijuana along with 40 debit and bank cards.

Pittman was charged with drag racing, carrying a weapon on school property, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, theft of property $1,000 or less and unlawful possession of a weapon, all misdemeanor charges.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: