Man arrested after trying to enter Burnet Elementary

Sep. 19—Around 6:20 a.m. Monday, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, he kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the school's cafeteria.

A neighbor witnessed the incident and called 9-1-1; the school custodian also called the police. Odessa Police Department and ECISD police responded and arrested the man, who claimed he was being chased, a news release said.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Michael Duran.

ECISD police charged the man with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor. Police do not believe the man was being chased, and the man was removed before students began arriving for school, the release said.

School district leaders thanked the neighbor and custodian who reported this incident to the police, and the officers who responded so quickly, taking the man into custody and securing the school.