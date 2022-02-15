Man arrested after trying to evade police

Feb. 15—A man was arrested following a foot chase with Kentucky State Troopers after he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.

Chester Biggs, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, resisting arrest, and probation violation for failing to comply with sex offender registration.

On Feb. 13, a Kentucky State trooper pulled Biggs over in a traffic stop. During the stop, the trooper discovered Biggs had two active warrants.

According to arrest citations, Biggs began running when he was notified he was about to be arrested. He ran off northeast down Second Street towards the Madison County Detention Center. In response, the trooper loudly yelled for Biggs to stop running to no avail. A deputy with the Madison County Detention Center arrived on the scene and assisted the trooper in arresting Biggs.

Biggs was taken to Baptist Health Richmond to be checked for possible injuries. Once he was cleared, he was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Crystal M. Cowan, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with public intoxication on a controlled substance, first-degree promotion of contraband, tampering with physical evidence, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

—Scott E. Plowman, Irvine, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with theft of the identity of another without consent and theft-by-deception including cold checks.

—Adam J. Lambert, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with theft by deception including cold checks, second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

—Travis Isaacs, Richmond, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with fourth-degree assault and possession of marijuana.

—Kayle Lynn Clark, Berea, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Maegan Alyssa Brown, Richmond was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and second-degree fleeing or evading the police in a motor vehicle.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.