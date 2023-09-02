Man arrested after trying to flee

Sep. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A motorist was arrested when he tried to run from a Grand Traverse County road patrol deputy after a routine traffic stop.

Just after midnight Friday, a 31-year-old man from Warren, Mich., fled when Deputy Mitchel Hoffman attempted to stop him for speeding.

Hoffman pursued the 2012 red Chrysler minivan through Greenlake Township for five to six miles until the driver crashed in a Blair Township subdivision, Sgt. Roy Raska said.

After the man crashed the minivan, Raska said, he fled on foot and was quickly caught and taken into custody for operating under the influence — second offense, drug possession, and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

He had a blood alcohol content of 0.13 at the time of his arrest and was carrying magic mushrooms and more marijuana than state law permits, according to Raska.

State law says that an individual can carry up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana — and up to 15 grams of that can be marijuana concentrate.

The case is under investigation, and the Warren man is in the Grand Traverse County Jail awaiting arraignment.