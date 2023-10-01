Man arrested after trying to meet 12-year-old for sex, Coweta deputies say

A Coweta County man is behind bars after he was caught trying to entice a 12-year-old during an undercover sting.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said on Sep. 14, an undercover investigator posing as a 12-year-old had a text conversation with Hannigan on multiple social media apps.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eventually, the conversation switched to texting.

Deputies said Hannigan sent a selfie and a nude photo to the child.

He then agreed to pick up the child in a public parking lot in order to have sex with them.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once Hannigan arrived, law enforcement moved in and arrested him, based on evidence they compiled.

Hanningan was charged with enticing a minor for indecent purposes, child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, use of a communication facility in the commission of a crime.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: