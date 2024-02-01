Man arrested after trying to get into Propel Braddock Hills school with gun, sources say

A man was arrested for trying to get into a school in Braddock Hills with a gun Thursday, sources tell Channel 11.

Sources say a man tried to get into a school on the Propel Braddock Hills campus.

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann is working to learn more about this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

The man was arrested and will be charged, sources say.

A spokesperson for Propel Schools told Channel 11 the school was on lockdown for around three minutes while police pursued a person on foot in the parking lot.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Indiana County mother accused of smothering her infant son, staging a cover-up Year-long construction project on McKnight Road getting underway soon Police looking for man accused of shooting in Brentwood VIDEO: 11 Investigates: More trouble with bus camera citation program DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts