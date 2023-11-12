Man arrested after trying to rape student at Indiana University, bystanders intervened
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Man arrested after he attempted to rape Indiana University student, but bystanders stepped in to help. Brian Jones, who is unaffiliated with IU, was charged with the following: Attempted Rape, a Level 3 Felony; Sexual Battery, a Level 6 Felony; Battery with Injury, a Misdemeanor; Confinement, a Misdemeanor; and Criminal Trespass, a Misdemeanor. https://cbs4indy.com/news/police-man-arrested-after-attempting-to-rape-student-at-indiana-university-bystanders-intervene/