Man arrested after trying to rob Publix in Deltona, deputies say

A man is behind bars after Volusia County deputies said he tried to rob a Publix supermarket in Deltona.

The incident happened at the Publix store on Saxon Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies said Steven Williams gave a note to an employee asking for money and told them he had a gun.

Officials said he didn’t get away with any cash.

Deputies arrested Williams during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Williams is being held on no bond.

