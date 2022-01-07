Man arrested trying to sell gift cards purchased with stolen credit cards

Jan. 7—Anthony J. Meredith, 41, of Westover is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50, 000 bond after Monongalia County Sheriff's deputies found him in possession of several gift cards he is thought to have purchased with stolen credit and debit cards.

On Sunday, at approximately 7:37 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the Harvest Ridge development off Hornbeck Road after receiving several complaints regarding thefts from vehicles in the area, according to two criminal complaints filed by deputies.

During the investigation, deputies were able to determine that Meredith, along with another male with the first name Chris, worked together to break into several cars in the development. Once inside the vehicles, the pair would steal loose change, wallets, gift cards and other items of value.

Deputy Reginald Martin Jr., who filed one of the two complaints, wrote that he spoke with one of the victims who reported there were multiple credit /debit cards stolen from his vehicle, one of which had been used at 54 Don Knotts Blvd. in Morgantown to purchase a $400 Home Depot gift card.

According to the complaint filed by Deputy Sheriff Bradley Broker, it was determined the males, "then acting together traveled to both Walmarts in Morgantown, Get-Go on Don Knotts Boulevard and Giant Eagle on Town Centre Drive and purchased a large amount of gift cards totaling over $2, 500."

Later that day, deputies received a tip from an employee who was working at Gold Rush at Morgantown Mall, the complaints said. The employee told deputies there was a male in a blue jacket who was attempting to trade in multiple gift cards.

Deputy Martin noted when he arrived on scene, he saw Meredith sitting at the check-out desk with multiple gift cards, including cards for Home Depot, Lowe's and Best Buy.

The complaints stated Meredith also had the receipt for the gift cards showing they were purchased with stolen credit cards. The Home Depot card matched the receipt of the card that was purchased and showed the number of the card that was stolen from the victim Martin spoke with at Harvest Ridge.

Meredith was taken into custody and charged with fraud and fraudulent use of credit cards. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Jan. 14.

