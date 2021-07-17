Man arrested after trying to snatch five-year-old boy from New York City street

Queens man arrested after attempting to kidnap child (NYPD)

A New York man has been arrested for allegedly trying to snatch a five-year-old boy off a city street.

The child’s mother fought back and was able to drag her son through the open window of a car after he was bundled into the vehicle in Queens.

Police say the driver was caught on video getting out of the car before grabbing the boy and forcing him into it.

Queens resident James McGonagle, 24, has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

NYC: We need your help identifying these guys. They attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old yesterday in front of 117-02 Hillside Avenue in Queens around 8:00 pm. His mother was able to remove him from the car before they fled. If you have ANY info contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8KZRty9K8p — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 16, 2021

Dolores Diaz Lopez said she was taking her children to see her husband at work when the man, who is a complete stranger, grabbed her little boy.

“I said ‘Oh my God my kids, oh my God my boy,’” she told ABC7. “I don’t know why that happened. I didn’t see those people, ever.

“You have to do what’s necessary, no matter what. The car was just parked there. I would never have imagined that a man would get out of the car and grab my son. You always have to be aware of your surroundings and not be on your phone.”

When several passers-by approached the car, the man, who was in the car with a second suspect, fled the scene. No-one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was later arrested at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn when officers, attending on an unrelated matter, recognised him from video of the incident. The suspect was at the hospital seeking treatment. Police say the suspect underwent an evaluation at the hospital.

A second suspect in the car has not yet been arrested. Authorities described him as a light-skinned man, approximately 50 to 60 years old and was wearing glasses, an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.