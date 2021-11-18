Man arrested in Tucson in connection with shooting deaths of 2 renters in New Jersey

Police

A U.S. Marshals task force arrested a man Wednesday in Tucson who was suspected of shooting and killing two renters during a dispute last month in Trenton, New Jersey.

Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquez, 33, is accused of shooting two people who rented a residence from him after a dispute broke out between them Oct. 29, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

Task force members in New Jersey received information that Vilorio-Jaquez fled the state and could be in Tucson. On Wednesday, members in Tucson identified Vilorio-Jaquez leaving an apartment complex to walk his dog near West Linda Vista Boulevard and North Thornydale Road, according to the press release.

Officers arrested Vilorio-Jaquez without incident around noon. He is currently in a Pima County jail awaiting extradition back to New Jersey to face possible charges of first-degree murder.

“The arrest of Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquea is a good example of federal and local law enforcement agencies working together across state lines to get a dangerous person in to custody,” United States Marshal David Gonzales said, in the release.

Reach breaking news reporter MacKenzie Brower at mackenzie.brower@arizonarepublic.com or on Instagram @_photomac_.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested in Tucson on suspicion of New Jersey shooting deaths