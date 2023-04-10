Man arrested after Tucson woman found fatally shot in home

Tucson police announced Monday that officers arrested a man after finding a woman dead inside her family home from a gunshot wound last week.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police received reports from the owner of a home in the 4300 block of East Linden Street came home and found a family member dead. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 24-year-old Bailea Rae McDermott.

Detectives from the homicide unit interviewed witnesses and spoke to McDermott's family. Based on those interviews and evidence recovered from the scene, detectives said that they identified the suspect as 25-year-old Avanti Antonio Pitko. A group of Tucson Police Department SWAT and Midtown Community Response Team Officers were briefed and began searching for Pitko.

SWAT officers located Pitko on Tucson's east side. He was detained without incident and taken to the Tucson Police Department headquarters. According to investigators, Pitko and McDermott were not acquaintances. However, he was in a previous domestic relationship with another resident at the home.

After reviewing interviews and examining evidence, detectives charged Pitko with first-degree murder. He was booked into the Pima County Jail and was being held on a $500,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Avanti Antonio Pitko arrested after Tucson woman found fatally shot