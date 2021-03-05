Man arrested after Tuesday night incidents in Hazleton

Mar. 5—Hazleton police say a city man broke windows on a house before speeding away in a car Tuesday night.

But, before officers could turn on their lights and sirens to stop him, Wilton Rodriguez Chacon, 37, pulled into a parking lot and told officers to arrest him.

They charged him with a felony of criminal trespass and misdemeanors of criminal mischief and driving under the influence along with two summary violations. His bail was set at $50,000 on Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Halesey, Wilkes-Barre.

According to arrest papers:

Police were called to 152 S. Locust St. around 10 p.m. and learned Rodriguez Chacon entered an unlocked door into a woman's home, questioning her on her daughter's whereabouts. The woman told him to leave and Rodriguez Chacon went outside where he screamed loudly and threw paver stones at the home's front windows, breaking three of them.

He fled the scene before police got there but an officer spotted the orange Hyundai Veloster he was driving at Broad and Locust streets and followed as he sped north on Laurel Street. He drove on several city streets in that section of town before pulling into a parking lot in the area of Green Street and Manhattan Court, which is the alley between North Laurel and North Wyoming streets.

Rodriguez Chacon stopped the car before an officer could initiate a traffic stop. He screamed as he approached the officer, asking, "Are you looking for me?" He then knelt by the patrolman, putting his hands behind his back saying, "You arrest me."

The officer did just that, later learning a colleague saw Rodriguez Chacon speeding in the wrong direction near City Hall after 10 p.m. that night. He also reported Rodriguez Chacon stopped the vehicle in the middle of a road after driving in reverse, asking if the officer was looking for him.

Rodriguez Chacon refused to submit to a blood test but appeared intoxicated.

