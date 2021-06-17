Man arrested in Tuesday night shooting in Dayton

Jun. 16—A man is in custody in connection to a shooting Tuesday night in Dayton.

The 32-year-old man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability charges, according to a Dayton police report. He has not been formally charged as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called to the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue around 11:10 p.m.

A woman told 911 dispatchers that she was inside her house when she heard gunfire, according to dispatch records.

"I walked outside and saw someone driving by and heard people yelling because someone got shot," she said.

The woman added that she couldn't see a shooting victim, but heard about three or four gunshots right after each other.

The gunshot victim's condition was not immediately available.

We are working to learn more details and will update this story as more information is available.