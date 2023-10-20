Man arrested in Tukwila after attempted armed robbery of parfait

A man was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at a parfait salesperson and attempting to steal it, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, a detective with the Tukwila Police Department was at a grocery store in the 3700 block of South 144th Street buying some chicken when an employee called out, “Call the police!”

According to police, a 41-year-old man had pointed a gun at an employee’s face and attempted to steal a parfait.

The man attempted to get away on a Razor-style scooter, but the plainclothes detective -- who was wearing cowboy boots -- ran after the man, eventually catching up to him.

After a struggle and other uniformed officers arrived, the man was taken into custody.

Officers recovered the gun, which turned out to be a realistic-looking Airsoft pistol.











