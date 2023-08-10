Man arrested after 'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen from home

Twiglet barked and tried to escape from the intruder - Hollie Ryder /Bishops Stortford Independent

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a 16-month-old dachshund, after shattering a patio door with a hammer to enter the home.

CCTV footage showed a masked man climbing through the broken glass and picking up the frightened puppy after setting off the home’s burglar alarms in Catmere End, Essex, last month.

Twiglet, the dachshund, was reunited with her owner the next day after a member of the public contacted police following an appeal.

Less than 24 hours later Twiglet was returned to her owners, Jo Vindis, 43, husband Jamie, 47, and their two children aged 12 and 14. The family think that she became “too hot to handle” after so much attention from the media.

Mrs Vindis said: “People just kept going and kept going. Without them we wouldn’t have her back. It’s an absolutely amazing display of the compassion that sits within the human race.

“It shows the will and want that people have to rally to a cause and support each other.”

She added: “Without a shadow of a doubt the media storm is the reason we have her back and we would like to thank everyone involved.”

Essex Police said on Thursday that, following work with Bedfordshire Police, a 46-year-old man from Bedfordshire had been arrested on Aug 4 and questioned on suspicion of burglary.

He remained on police bail while an investigation continued, but police said he had been charged and remanded in custody over unrelated matters.

A spokesman for Braintree CID said: “We continue to work with colleagues in Bedfordshire as we pursue a number of key lines of inquiry in relation to this incident.

“I know there was a significant level of concern and sympathy for the victims of this burglary and our investigation is progressing.

“I would continue to ask anyone who may have relevant information or footage to come forward.”

