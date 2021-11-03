Man arrested at Twin Cities airport after TSA finds 3 guns, ammo and meth in his luggage, charges say

A 20-year-old man waiting to board a flight from the Twin Cities airport was arrested last week after authorities discovered his checked luggage held three guns, more than 240 rounds of ammunition and a large amount of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.

Kevin A. Aguilar-Moreno, 20, an unauthorized immigrant from Mexico, attempted to board a Delta Air Lines flight from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Phoenix last Friday, when Transportation Security Administration screeners found that his two pieces of luggage contained more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, two pistols and an "AR-15 type" rifle with no serial number, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul said included in the 241 rounds of ammunition were 39 rounds with armor-piercing ammunition.

Law enforcement also determined that the rifle was homemade. Such "ghost guns," as they are commonly called, have no serial numbers, making them difficult to track, prosecutors said.

Aguilar-Moreno is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms while in the United States illegally. He remains in federal custody ahead of a Thursday court appearance. A message was left Wednesday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

