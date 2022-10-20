Man arrested on two counts of agg assault

Oct. 19—A 42-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after his wife and a 19-year-old man told Ector County Sheriff's deputies he threatened them with a gun and choked her.

According to an ECSO report, deputies received a 911 disturbance call from the 16000 block of Eastview around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, the alleged victims told deputies an argument erupted between them and Victor Reyes and during the argument Reyes threatened to kill them with a .22 caliber rifle.

Reyes's wife and the teenager also said Reyes pushed her off a back porch and deputies saw she had a large abrasion and knot on the left side of her forehead, the report stated.

Reyes' wife also reported that at one point during the argument, her husband choked her with his hands, causing her to go in and out of consciousness, according to the report.

Reyes was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and assault family violence, impeding breath, a third-degree felony.

Reyes remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on surety bonds totaling $125,000.