Man arrested on two counts of aggravated assault

Aug. 25—An Odessa man was arrested last week after two people said he purposely T-boned their vehicle and pointed a gun at them.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 19-year-old Odessa man said he parked in the 3700 block of Bowie around 8 p.m. Aug. 16 to wait for his child and his child's mother to come outside. He said David Veliz, 39, drove directly at him and his 17-year-old passenger in a white Cadillac Escalade, hit their Nissan Altima and then pointed a gun at them after getting out of the Caddy.

The teenager with the man gave police the same story.

When questioned, Veliz said he didn't want the teenagers by the house because of past problems and he'd only intended to scare them, not hit them, according to the report. He denied pointing a gun at them.

Video surveillance showed Veliz driving at the Altima and stepping out of the vehicle, according to the report.

Officers also saw white paint on the Altima's driver's side mirror, the report stated.

During a subsequent search of the house on Bowie, police found a rifle and ammunition. According to the report, police also found more than five pounds of marijuana in a Ford Expedition that Veliz admitted was his.

Veliz was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, less than 50 pounds. The aggravated assault charges carry a prison sentence of two to 20 years and the marijuana charge is punishable by a prison sentence of two to 10 years.