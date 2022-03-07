Man arrested in two separate killings on the same day

A Delhi Township man was arrested quickly Sunday after police said he killed two different men in two different jurisdictions within the same hour.

Marc Henderson, 23, is charged with murder in the deaths of both David Francy and Richard Kelsay.

Green Township police said they responded to Sidney Road at approximately 4:14 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire and found Kelsey, 27, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelsey succumbed to his injuries.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Cincinnati police responded to Georgia Avenue in Northside for a report of a person shot. Officers said they found Francy, 47, there. He was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died, officials said.

Less than an hour later at 5:21 a.m., Delhi police were called to Hillside Avenue for a report of an overdose. Henderson's address is listed on that street.

Officials said Delhi police determined the killing of Kelsey and the overdose "were related." Henderson was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Court records state Henderson admitted to killing Kelsey. According to an affidavit, Henderson left "his home with a high powered rifle ... went to the victim's home and shot the victim several times."

Investigators said Henderson went to Kelsey's home with the intent to kill him.

The locations of the two shootings are about 6 miles apart. According to Google Maps, it takes about 15 minutes to drive between the single-family home in Green Township and the apartment building in Northside.

According to public records, Henderson previously lived in Amelia in Clermont County. Court records show Henderson has no serious prior convictions in Clermont or Hamilton counties.

Henderson is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for a bond hearing. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cincinnati and Green Township police have not commented on what investigators believe to be the motivation behind the killing.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested in two separate killings on the same day