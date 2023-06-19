Man arrested after two underage girls found dead in Kyiv apartment building
The bodies of the two girls were found on June 17 on the landing of an apartment building on Umanska Street, law enforcement officers say. An investigative team from the Solomyanskyi Police Department is working at the scene.
Reportedly, the two girls asked an acquaintance for the keys to an apartment on Umanska Street, where they later consumed psychotropic substances — alpha-PVP salts. Afterward, the 15-year-old friends stayed in the apartment until the next morning and were later found dead.
Kyiv police have detained the 46-year-old owner of the apartment for the illegal use of psychotropic substances involving minors. The man now faces murder charges, which, if convicted, may result in a prison term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.
A motion to deny the detained suspect bail is also being prepared, the Kyiv police added.
