Man arrested at U.S. Capitol with guns in his van

(Reuters) - An 80-year-old Georgia man illegally parked on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, saying he wanted to deliver documents to the Supreme Court, was arrested on Wednesday after three guns were found in his van, police said.

Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was taken into custody on a single charge of bringing weapons to Capitol grounds, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a written statement. Two passengers in the van were detained but not arrested.

Capitol Police officers spotted the white van parked illegally near the U.S. Supreme Court building at around 3:45 p.m. EST. When they approached, the three occupants said they had come to deliver documents to the court.

Payne told officers that he had weapons in the van and a search turned up two handguns and a shotgun, along with a pipe and containers, Capitol Police said.

Capitol Police said dozens of people are arrested each year for bringing weapons onto Capitol grounds.

