Man arrested after “unfounded” shootout threat at Fort Lauderdale airport, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday after he called 911 to report an impending shootout at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Datron Devonne Roscoe of Lauderhill faces one count of false reporting concerning the use of a firearm and one count of misuse of 911. The 37-year-old remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon, county jail records show.

Investigators say Roscoe called 911 earlier that day at around 12:30 a.m. and stated that there was going to “be a big guns fight shootout at the airport” and that “there’s gonna be a lot of gun fire call everybody.” They took Roscoe into custody at Terminal 4, according to BSO deputies and detectives.

Authorities later determined that the threat was unfounded.

This also isn’t Roscoe’s first run-in with the law, county court records show.

In 2008, Roscoe was convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver or sell. He subsequently was rearrested nearly a year later on a violation of probation warrant. Then in 2016, he was convicted of robbery without a weapon.