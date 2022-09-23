Man arrested for unprovoked attack on Asian woman in San Francisco Chinatown

A man has been arrested for an unprovoked assault involving a 53-year-old Asian woman in San Francisco’s Chinatown earlier this week.

Alejandro Garcia, 30, is accused of shoving the victim off the sidewalk on the 700 block of Jackson Street at around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim fell and hit her head on the ground. She reported the assault herself at Central Police Station before being taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Francisco police reviewed surveillance footage and obtained images of the suspect. They arrested Garcia in the area of Portsmouth Square at around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Garcia was then transported to San Francisco County Jail. He was booked on aggravated assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Garcia is reportedly being held without bail. It was not immediately known when he will appear in court.

There has been no indication that the case is being probed as a hate crime, but police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 415-575-4444.

