Man arrested after unresponsive baby, a child and drugs found at Biloxi hotel room

A four-month-old is in the hospital with severe injuries and the man caring for the baby is in jail, Biloxi Police report.

Police received a call at 11:56 a.m. Saturday about an unresponsive child at a hotel room in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard.

The child was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and was found to have potentially life-threatening injuries consistent with abuse, according to medical personnel.

Christian Angel Cookmeyer, 26, from Louisiana was caring for the baby when the injuries allegedly occurred and also a four-year-old.

Police recovered a felony amount of an illegal, controlled substance was recovered in proximity to the four-year-old.

Cookmeyer is charged with felony child abuse, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony child endangerment.

He is being held in the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $625,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

If convicted, Cookmeyer could face up to life imprisonment.